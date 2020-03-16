(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it is postponing scheduled oral arguments through the month of March.
"In keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to COVID-19, the Supreme Court is postponing the oral arguments currently scheduled for the March session (March 23-25 and arch 30-April 1)," a news release from the Supreme Court said. "The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances."
The court will hold its regularly scheduled conference Friday, though some justices may participate remotely.
The Supreme Court building will continue to be open, and filing deadlines are not extended, the court said.
"The Court is expanding remote working capabilities to reduce the number of employees in the Building, consistent with public health guidance," the news release said.
COVID-19 is the novel coronavirus that originated in Deceber in China. The U.S. nears 3,800 cases of COVID-19, which was labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization last week, and 69 deaths have been recorded. More than 6,500 people have died from the virus worldwide.