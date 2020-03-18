(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate will vote Wednesday on a coronavirus relief package already approved in the House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
"Later today, the Senate will vote," McConnell said. "I will vote to pass" the House bill.
President Donald Trump supports the package and is expected to sign it.
The measure includes provisions for up to two weeks paid emergency leave for affected workers and free testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December.
As of early Wednesday, more than 7,000 U.S. cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with more than 110 deaths.