(The Center Square) – The U.S. House on Friday approved a historic $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that will send billions of dollars directly to Americans and provide hundreds of billions more for businesses, health care systems and others impacted by the pandemic that has crippled the economy.
It is by far the largest relief package in the nation's history.
The voice vote was overwhelmingly in favor of passage. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massey of Kentucky requested an official roll call, but he was overruled. No official roll call was taken.
The measure passed 96-0 in the Senate late Wednesday and now goes to President Donald Trump, who said he will sign it.
"This is a very special days for us," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference after the vote. "I think it sends a very clear message to the American people; to America's families gathered in their homes; to all of the health care workers working to bring solace minister to the needs of people who need their help; to the families who lost a loved one."
The stimulus package includes $250 billion in direct payments to Americans depending on their income, $250 billion in expanded unemployment insurance benefits, $350 billion in guaranteed small business loans and $500 billion in loans for businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.
It also includes $100 billion for hospitals.
Assuming Trump's signature, the legislation will provide payments of $1,200 to each adult and $500 to each child younger than 17, depending on a household's 2019 income. A married couple with children could receive up to $3,400.
The payments start to phase out for individuals with an income of $75,000 or more, or an income of $150,000 for couples filing jointly. Individuals making more than $99,000 or couples earning more than $198,000 would not be eligible.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the Trump administration to send the payments to individuals and families electronically to speed the process. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said most people will get their payments within three weeks.
The unemployment enhancements will send an extra $600 a week for up to four months in addition to state unemployment benefits. Nearly 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, a record number as businesses considered nonessential were forced to shut down to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Self employed individuals, including freelancers and gig workers such as Uber drivers, will be elligible.
Another $500 billion in loans will be made available to struggling governments and industries including airlines, states and cities. Airlines will receive $29 billion in grants and $29 billion in loans and loan guarantees.
Payment on student loans held by the federal government will be suspended until Sept. 30.
The legislation also places a 120-day moratorium on evictions for renters whose landlords have mortgages backed by federal agencies.
Critics say the package includes unnecessary pork spending unrelated to the coronavirus, including $25 million would still be allocated for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Pelosi said this will not be the final congressional response to the crisis.