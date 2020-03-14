The U.S. House early Saturday passed bipartisan legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act would establish emergency paid sick leave during the outbreak, provide free Coronavirus testing for anyone who needs it, and provide support for stronger unemployment benefits as the spread of the disease impacts the economy.
The measure, which passed in the House 363-40 and had the support of President Donald Trump, also would expand food assistance programs, protect frontline health workers, and distribute additional funding to states.
“The recently enacted emergency coronavirus supplemental of $8.3 billion in new funds for our nation’s health infrastructure was critical to our nation’s public health response. However, more support is clearly needed, as the coronavirus spreads and deepens impacts on workers and families,” U.S. Rep Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, said in a statement. “For Americans who are uninsured, unemployed, lack paid sick leave or the means to pay for testing and treatment, the continued spread of coronavirus will hit hard financially."
As of Friday night, more than 2,200 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December. At least 59 people died: the majority of them, 37, in the state of Washington, the epicenter of the disease in the U.S.
In Neguse's home state of Colorado, 77 cases had been confirmed.
"As we respond to the Coronavirus, it is absolutely vital that the health and safety of American families is our first priority,” he said.
According to Neguse. among the measures in the act, which is expected to be voted on in the U.S. Senate next week:
Paid leave: Establishes an Emergency Paid Leave Program that replaces a significant share of lost wages so that those who take leave to avoid spreading the virus or due to illness or caregiving responsibilities can pay their bills.
Free testing for coronavirus: Ensures that all individuals, including those with private insurance, Medicare Advantage or Original Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, VA, FEHBP, and TRICARE, as well as the uninsured, will have access to tests at no cost.
Enhanced, emergency unemployment measures: Gives states the resources and flexibility to provide unemployment benefits to laid off and furloughed workers, as well as to those workers who exhaust their allotted paid leave.
Expanding food assistance programs: Includes more than $1 billion to provide nutritious foods to low-income pregnant women and mothers with young children, help local food banks meet increased demand for low-income Americans during the emergency, and provide home-delivered and congregate meals to low-income seniors. It also ensures that children who depend on schools’ free and reduce-priced meals continue to have access to nutritious foods in the event of school closures.
Protects front-line health care workers: The Families First Coronavirus Response Act directs the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to issue an Emergency Temporary Standard within one month that requires health care facilities to implement comprehensive plans to keep front-line health care workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.