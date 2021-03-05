FILE - NY Buffalo restaurants 10-20-2020

Restaurants and street cafes are seen Oct. 20, 2020, Main Street in Buffalo, New York.

 eskystudio / Shutterstock.com

(The Ceneter Square) – The U.S. added 379,000 jobs in February, more than economists predicted, as new cases of COVID-19 continued to drop, providing hope for an economic turnaround.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday said nonfarm payrolls increased by nearly 380,000 and the jobless rate fell to 6.2% last month, down from 6.3% in January.

Most of the new jobs came from the hospitality and leisure sector as capacity limits meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus eased across the country.

Bars and restaurants saw an increase of 286,000 jobs; hotels added 36,000 jobs; and recreation businesses added 33,000.

​Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com.

Tags

Executive Editor

Dan McCaleb is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 25 years. Most recently, McCaleb served as editorial director of Shaw Media and the top editor of the award-winning Northwest Herald in suburban Chicago.