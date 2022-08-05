A man walks his dog past Everett Middle School in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The first week of school was supposed to mark a triumphant return to classrooms at Everett after more than a year of distance learning. But as computer science teacher Yesi Castro-Mitchell welcomed a class of sixth graders last fall, she says a student started punching her, again and again. Across America one of the most difficult academic years in modern history was also one of the most violent, educators and experts say.