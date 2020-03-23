President Donald Trump on Monday took an optimistic tone about the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 520 Americans and said the country is closer to getting on the other side of the crisis.
He said the country is not looking at months before the economy gets going again.
"I want Americans to know we will get through this hardship," Trump said. "Americans must remain united and focused on victory."
He thanked Americans for their sacrifice, saying it "will save many lives."
More than 100 million U.S. residents are on stay-at-home orders and businesses across the country shuttered to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December.
"Our country was not built to be shut done," Trump said of the economic impact of the virus.
Trump said he is working with Congress on the coronavirus relief bill that will help workers and businesses to overcome the difficulties of the impact of COVID-19.
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate are negotiating a coronavirus economic relief package that Democrats blocked in two key procedural votes Sunday night and Monday afternoon.
The more than $1 trillion package includes funding for small businesses that have been forced to shutter, direct deposits of up to $3,000 to American families, and enhanced unemployment benefits to help boost an economy on the brink of collapse.
Democrats say there are not enough protections in the measure to guard against top business owners and operators from making millions off taxpayers backs, and have pushed for unrelated measures not related to the pandemic.
Trump called for Congress to "avoid any partisan games" and pass the Senate's relief bill.
"We're not going to let the cure be worse than the problem," he said.
The president he also was optimistic about existing drugs being tested for defense against COVID-19, in particular chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drugs that are usually used to combat malaria.
He said distribution of these drugs will begin Tuesday morning in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.