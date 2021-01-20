(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed that "we will be back in some form" after leaving the White House for the final time as president.
He wished in the incoming administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris "great luck and great success," adding, "I hope they don't raise your taxes, but if they do, I told you so."
Biden and Harris are to be sworn into office a little after noon eastern Wednesday.
Speaking at Andrews Air Force Base as he was about to depart to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump cited his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, record stock market prices and economic growth, and his judicial appointments as among his administration's successes.
"What we've done has been amazing by any standard," he said.
Trump acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, and paid respet "to the incredible people and families who suffered so gravely from the China virus. It was a horrible thing that was put into the world."