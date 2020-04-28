FILE - Virus Outbreak Iowa Meat Processing Safety, Tyson Foods, Iowa, pork plant

The Tyson Foods pork plant is seen, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Perry, Iowa. Daily reports of giant meat processing plants closing because workers have tested positive for the coronavirus raise the question of whether the slaughterhouses can remain virus free.

 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to sign an executive order that would compel meat processing plants to remain open.

During a news conference at the White House with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump said the executive order would erase the liability the plants face if workers get sick or hurt.

Companies such as Tyson Foods have shut down processing plants after outbreaks of COVID-19 among the workforce.

Three of the nation's largest pork plants have shuttered indefinitely.

“We’re going to sign an executive order today, I believe, and that’ll solve any liability problems,” Trump said.

The president said “there’s plenty of supply. It’s distribution.”

