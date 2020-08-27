(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump will formally accept the Republican Party's renomination of him Thursday night, launching a 10-week campaign battle with Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump will close the four-day GOP Convention with his speech on the south lawn of the White House.
In his keynote speech Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence said the country needs another Trump term.
"In these challenging times, our country needs a president who believes in America, who believes in the boundless capacity of the American people to meet any challenge, defeat any foe, and defend the freedoms we all hold dear," Pence said. "America needs four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House."
Pence said Trump rebuilt the U.S. military; created Space Force, the first new branch of the military in 70 years; reformed the Veterans Administration; appointed more than 200 conservative judges; and built the greatest economy in the world.
"When it came to the economy, President Trump kept his word and then some, to pass the largest tax cut and reform in American history, rolled back more federal red tape than any administration, unleashed American energy and fought for free and fair trade," he said. "In our first three years, businesses large and small created more than 7 million jobs, including 500,000 manufacturing jobs. America became a net exporter of energy for first time in 70 years."
Also scheduled to speak Thursday night are U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and more.
The election is Nov. 3.