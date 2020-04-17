(The Center Square) – In his nightly briefing on the coronavirus crisis Friday, President Donald Trump passed up an opportunity to continue his war of words from earlier in the day with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But he did devote a good portion of the news conference to one of Cuomo’s primary complaints – the involvement of the federal government in state testing programs.
The on-again, off-again series of tiffs between the two New York natives had exploded into public view earlier Friday when Trump tweeted criticism of Cuomo during the latter’s daily news conference. Cuomo, informed of the tweets, railed against what he saw as Trump’s abdication of responsibility when it comes to helping states ramp up testing to restart the economy.
“He’s doing nothing,” Cuomo said. “He said it’s up the states, it’s up to the governors, which is what it always was, because it’s always been the governors’ power. … All he’s doing is walking in front of the parade, but he has nothing to do with the timing of the parade. The governors are going to open when they think they should open.”
Without mentioning Cuomo by name, Trump made the case in the evening that his administration's efforts when it comes to testing were far from negligent.
“To date we have conducted more than 3.78 million coronavirus tests, by far the most of any country,” Trump said. “It’s not even close. In the hardest hit areas such as New York and Louisiana, we’ve also tested more people per capita than South Korea, Singapore and every other country. The United States has the most robust, advanced and accurate testing system anywhere in the world.”
In his view, it was the governors who needed to pick up the slack to make sure sufficient testing is done.
“There is a tremendous amount of unused capacity in the states available for governors to tap,” he said. “We have tremendous unused capability within those laboratories, and I hope the governors are going to be able to use them. The governors are responsible for testing, and I hope they’re going to be able to use this tremendous amount of available capacity we have.”
The closest Trump came to rebutting Cuomo directly was when he addressed “very partisan voices in the media and politics” that he said were spreading “false and misleading” information about the nation’s testing.
“It’s totally false and misleading, demonstrating a complete failure to understand the enormous scope of the testing capabilities that we’ve brought online,” he said. “And we started really from ground zero, we started from really being very very outdated and obsolete as a country, from the past.”
Another point of contention between Trump and Cuomo on Friday didn’t involve New York directly – the president’s tweets calling to “liberate” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. In a radio interview, Cuomo accused the president of having hidden motives.
LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
LIBERATE MICHIGAN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
LIBERATE MINNESOTA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
Michigan saw a protest Wednesday against the shutdown restrictions imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and smaller protests have popped up in other states.
“There is a political maneuver here to inflame fear, inflame anxiety,” Cuomo told WAMC host Alan Chartock. “People are home, they're scared, they're nervous, they're frustrated. … Tell them ‘liberate Virginia, liberate Michigan, don’t forget your Second Amendment.’ How does the Second Amendment have anything to do with coronavirus? It’s just a political chant, and it’s the last thing we should be doing now.”
Trump later said that all he meant by the tweets was that the governors of those states had imposed overly strict lockdowns on their residents.
“Some of the states you just mentioned, it’s too tough,” he said when a reporter asked about the tweets. “Not only relative to this [economic shutdown], but what they’ve done in Virginia with respect to the Second Amendment is a horrible thing.”