(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump said he is feeling much better after receiving COVID-19 treatment and further testing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted Friday evening for symptoms related to the novel coronavirus.
"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now," Trump said in a video posted late Satuday night. "We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again."
Trump, who went to the hospital after suffering from a slight fever, cough and congestion, said he expects to be back to his regular schedule soon, and laid to rest any notion that his positive COVID-19 diagnosis would hinder his campaign with the Nov. 3 election less than a month away. He expects to remain at Walter Reed another few days.
Trump also said confidently that the world is going to beat the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than a million people worldwide.
"So many things have happened. If you look at the therapeutics, which I'm taking right now, some of them, and others are coming out soon that are looking like, frankly, they're miracles."
In recent weeks, Trump has also touted work on several coronavirus vaccines that are in the final stage of testing.
In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump’s doctor said he has made “substantial progress” and will be closely monitored Sunday. Trump has been treated with the experimental drug remdesivir, which has shown to be an effective treatment early on after a positive diagnosis.
Trump said First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for COVID-19, was doing well. Melania Trump suffered minor symptoms that were not as severe as the president's.
The president also thanked the American people and world leaders for their support.