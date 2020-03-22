(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump announced Sunday he was deploying the U.S. National Guard to send help to the states of New York, California and Washington in their fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
He said he approved requests from the states of New York and Washington to declare major states of emergency there and that he had just received a similar request from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Trump said he would quickly approve that.
He also said the federal government would pick up all costs.
"We will win the war," Trump said. "We want to win the war with as few deaths as possible."
At least 395 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which originated in China in December.
"This is a challenging time," Trump said. "We're at war, and we're fighting an invisible enemy."
At Sunday's press briefing, Trump also praised private sector businesses that are stepping up to manufacture personal protection equipment such as masks, robe and gloves needed by hospitals and other health care providers.
And he gave his best regards to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who announced Sunday on Twitter that he was diagnosed with the virus.
"I think they'll all be fine, I hope they'll be fine," Trump said.