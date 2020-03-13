In President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration over coronavirus fears, he announced a public-private partnership with major U.S. companies to expand testing capabilities.
Vice President Mike Pence and leaders of major corporations and businesses – including Target, Walgreens, Quest Diagnostics and CVS Health – joined him in the Rose Garden.
“We are announcing a new partnership with the private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus,” Trump said. “We want people to take a test quickly if they need. But we don’t want people to take the test if we feel they shouldn’t be doing it.”
The national emergency declaration involves enacting the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, which allows the White House to mobilize the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and direct federal aid to states impacted by the virus, making up to $50 billion available for assistance.
“Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of this virus and help Americans impacted by this,” Trump said.
According to the latest FEMA report to Congress, the Disaster Relief Fund has $42.6 billion, which can be used under the Stafford Act. Federal emergency authorities and the Food and Drug Administration approved a new test of the virus, which would provide “half a million additional tests” and are expected to be available “early next week.”
The federal government working with private labs to boost testing capacity is expected to make available 1.4 million tests by next week and 5 million within the month, according to administration estimates.
Hospitals across the U.S. are activating "emergency preparedness plans." Under the emergency declaration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be working with hospitals to implement "telehealth" for remote doctor visits and hospital check-ins, waive hospital stay limits, and help obtain additional office and hospital space as needed.
“Critical access” hospitals, which are limited to 25 beds and receive higher Medicare rates, can increase their capacity and extend patient stays now limited to 96 hours.
The Trump administration is also partnering with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available in “critical locations” identified by public health professionals. Google is creating a website to help implement the drive-through technology.
“Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now,” Trump said. “The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car.”
The partnership with Google is already raising some concerns about patient privacy.
“It sounds like @Google just figured out how to get the personal health data of every single American,” tweeted Kyle Plotkin, chief of staff for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., after Trump made the announcement.
Google has for some time sought to obtain medical records of patients. Its "Project Nightingale" has already gathered personal health data on millions of Americans from Ascension facilities in 21 states, as reported on by The Wall Street Journal, many of whom had no idea their private health information was accessed.
The president issued a word of encouragement to Americans, saying, "We're with you every step of the way. No nation is more prepared or more equipped to face this, as you know. With faith and heart and hope, we will succeed and we will prevail. We will be very, very successful and learn for the future."
In addition to announcing the administration’s partnership with hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, Trump said he would also waive interest on federally held student loans and has directed the U.S. Department of Energy to buy oil to fill the strategic petroleum reserve "right up to the top."