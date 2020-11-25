Heading into Thanksgiving, 12 states plus the District of Columbia have active restrictions on travel intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 26 states have issued restrictions on travel, and 14 have been rescinded.
The states (plus D.C.) with active travel restrictions as of Nov. 23 are:
Alaska
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Hawaii
Kansas
Maine
Massachusetts
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Vermont
All twelve states plus the District of Columbia require out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Some states, including Alaska, Massachusetts, and New York, allow travelers to avoid or reduce the length of the quarantine period if they can produce a negative COVID-19 test—usually taken within 72 hours of departure—upon arrival.
Of the states on that list, Alaska was the first to impose restrictions on travel in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pennsylvania, which issued its restrictions on November 20, was the most recent to do so.
Many states that have not issued enforceable orders limiting travel have instead issued advisories encouraging travelers to quarantine upon arrival. For example, on November 13, Govs. Jay Inslee (D-Wa.), Kate Brown (D-Ore.), and Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) issued advisories asking out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They also asked residents to limit non-essential travel.