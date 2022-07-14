(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden praised Israel before meeting with the nation’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid Thursday, directly contradicting far-left members of his own party who have attacked the nation.
Biden sat down for an interview with N12 News in Israel Wednesday, where the reporter asked about “other voices” in the Democratic party “who say Israel is an apartheid state, calling for an end of unconditional aid. There’s an undeniable gap between you and those voices.”
Biden responded during the Wednesday interview, saying those Democrats “are wrong.”
“There are few of them,” Biden said. “I think they are wrong. I think they are making a mistake. Israel is a Democracy. Israel is our ally. Israel is a friend, and … I make no apologies. We’ve provided, my administration, $4 billion plus, another billion for Iron Dome, and we are working on a laser project to be able to replace Iron Dome. It’s overwhelmingly our interest that Israel be stable.
“There’s no possibility, I think, of the Democratic party or even a significant portion of the Republican party walking away from Israel,” he added.
The comments came as part of Biden’s visit to the Middle East and responded directly to voices within "The Squad," including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who have been fiercely anti-Israel in their rhetoric, even calling the country an "apartheid" state.
In one incident, Omar sparked controversy last year for appearing to compare the U.S. and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas. At the time, Omar’s comments drew pushback from fellow Democrats, who joined together in a letter of response.
"Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided," the letter read, led by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.
Biden’s comments drew support from pro-Israel groups in the U.S.
“We deeply appreciate President Biden’s comprehensive and unequivocal statement of support for our ally, Israel,” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee lobbying group said in a statement. “Today’s historic Jerusalem Declaration is an expression of America’s unbreakable commitment to Israel’s security and the broad partnership between our two countries, reflecting our shared values and interests.”
Recent polling shows that Biden does have support among Israelis. Pew Research Center released new polling this week showing that the majority of Americans have confidence in Biden “to do the right thing regarding world affairs.”
“As President Joe Biden embarks on his first visit to Israel as president, he does so against an amicable backdrop: A majority of adults in both Israel and the United States have favorable views of the other country and the current state of bilateral relations,” Pew said. “Today, 60% of Israelis say they have a great deal or some confidence in Biden to do the right thing regarding world affairs, down 11 percentage points from assessments of Trump in 2019. The share of Israelis who express a lot of confidence in Biden is also about half the share who said the same of Trump (16% vs. 30%, respectively).”