(The Center Square) – I might suggest that we take a poll to gauge public sentiment around anticipation of and anxiety associated with election night, but if the past four years have showed us anything it's that polls aren't necessarily great at getting much of anything right.
It is with that in mind that the journalists at The Center Square are ready for whatever comes their respective ways on Tuesday night, as incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden enter into the next phase of the presidential election.
And although the presidential showdown between Trump and Biden, which you may have seen something about through the continuous loop of ads that run on TV and across social media, has occupied a tremendous amount of our oxygen as a society, there are plenty of other races being contested. The team at The Center Square is committed to covering them.
The storylines would include the 35 seats that are open in the U.S. Senate, which the Republicans currently control, and the entirety of the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes 435 seats, that the Democrats control.
At the statehouse level, most representatives' seats are up, though – sadly – not all of them are contested.
Beyond that, the country on Tuesday will attempt to settle a number of critical state-focused decisions around taxation, term limits, gig-economy, recreational and medicinal marijuana legalization, psilocybin mushroom use and decriminalization, campaign-finance reform and plenty more.
If this were a normal year – and the train left the village of normal many months ago – with some degree of certainty I would ensure that The Center Square would be capable of delivering complete election recaps and results in real time on Tuesday. This isn't a normal year. And we don't believe that this election will end on Tuesday night, unless some form of divine intervention would occur. It certainly doesn't feel probable.
Mail-in voting and early voting totals are wildly different from years past. The number of ballots that could be coming into the respective polling places and then back out to collection and counting venues are wildly different from years past, too.
Of course, depending on where you live, many of us will be dealing with new COVID-19 surge-related lockdown orders that are set to take place this weekend or already have been imposed that may dissuade voters from venturing out.
Another curveball this year: Because of COVID-19, some basics that regular voters have come to rely upon or haven't had to think much about, such as where their polling place is located, have changed. Why? Well, because many schools are closed and access to congregate care settings, which have historically been used as voting centers, are now off limits.
Our team is composed of seasoned veteran reporters and editors, some of whom have worked in the industry for more than 30 years. Although I have no clue how Tuesday night will unfold, no matter how it unfolds, our team will provide high-quality, accurate and essential election news from across the country.
But buckle up, buttercup. Tuesday should provide a wild ride.
NATIONAL
A new report published by Brown University found that politics, the power of local teachers' unions, and whether an area had strong competition from private schools were the main determining factors in whether schools opened to in-person learning, remote-only learning, or a hybrid model – not science and data.
“Contrary to the conventional understanding of school districts as localized and non-partisan actors, we find evidence that politics, far more than science, shaped school district decision-making,” the authors wrote. “Mass partisanship and teacher union strength best explain how school boards approached reopening.”
Public school districts were also impacted by competition from private schools, primarily Roman Catholic schools, which because they remained open, increased the likelihood that public school districts stayed open for in-person instruction in the same geographic locations.
ILLINOIS
Members of the Illinois Legislature from both sides of the aisle are calling for public hearings to have Gov. J.B. Pritzker justify prohibiting indoor bar and restaurant service because of COVID-19 transmission rates. Five Chicago-area Democrat lawmakers – state Reps. Kelly Cassidy, Lindsey LaPointe, Jonathan Pizer and Ann Williams, and state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz – wrote a letter to the Democratic governor that raised concerns about continued restrictions on businesses. And state Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said the governor “can’t rule with an iron fist” with COVID-19 mitigation efforts without input from taxpayers and demanded public hearings.
Republican state legislators are demanding Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the table with data and to reevaluate his COVID-19 mitigation strategy that prohibits bars and restaurants from indoor service, but they’re ruling out legal action. The governor has unilaterally imposed stricter COVID-19 mitigations on bars and restaurants across the state. The industry said it could be devastating.
MICHIGAN
According to a report from The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earned a fifth-to-last ranking among all 50 governors in the United States. The 2020 Laffer-ALEC report on Economic Freedom ranks all 50 governors by results and policy. Whitmer ranked 43rd for results, 41st for policy and 46th overall. By almost every measure, the governor has struggled to right Michigan's fiscal ship.
Michigan is facing a looming budget shortfall estimated between $1 billion and $2 billion for fiscal year 2022, but it’s still giving taxpayer-funded grants to corporations. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced grants to three companies, which total $5.1 million. John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, told The Center Square that an overwhelming majority of the time, subsidies don’t change business decisions. TCS has consistently presented both sides of the story wherein government entities use taxpayer dollars to pick winners and losers in states’ economies.
NEW JERSEY
Before COVID-19, New Jersey lawmakers used their state’s unemployment insurance fund as a source to pay for unrelated projects, reckoning that the pool of money remaining was sufficient to pay out benefits. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing layoffs at unprecedented levels, the fund was in danger of running dry. Now, state law dictates that a $1 billion hike in payroll taxes must be imposed on New Jersey businesses to make up the shortfall. The solution from lawmakers is to ease the blow by phasing in the hike over the course of three years.
MAINE
From John Anderson in 1980, to Ross Perot in 1992, to Ralph Nader in 2000 or Jill Stein in 2016, a variety of third-party and independent candidates have been described over the years as “spoilers” who never had a chance at victory but nonetheless influenced outcomes by siphoning votes away from another candidate. On Tuesday, Maine will become the first U.S. state to implement a method that aims to eliminate the spoiler effect in a presidential election – ranked choice voting. Advocates say it more fully captures voters’ intent, while detractors insist it violates the principle of “one person, one vote.”
OHIO
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants each community in Ohio to decide how it will respond to record-breaking COVID-19 cases, rather than issue statewide orders in an effort slow the spread. He believes Ohioans respond better to local people and local officials, rather than state government.
PENNSYLVANIA
Anyone looking at a recent ranking of the fastest-growing cities in America hoping to see representation from the Keystone State is bound to be disappointed. On a list of 515 U.S. municipalities, not one city from Pennsylvania finished in the top half of the rankings – and one, Erie, finished dead last in the nation.
For Erie specifically, the worrisome finish continues a multiyear trend, one the Erie County Department of Health has attributed to migration from the city to the nearby Millcreek, Harborcreek and Summit townships.
INDIANA
Indiana is one of the best states in the nation in regard to giving parents power over their child’s education, a new report said. Indiana ranked third in the country, with an overall grade of B with 85%. The report says the Hoosier State scores high for innovation at all levels, interesting career pathways and a great response during COVID.
TENNESSEE
Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn was one of seven senators leading an effort to determine College Board's financial relationship with China and the Chinese Confucius Institute Headquarters (Hanban). College Board is the developer of the SAT and AP tests. In the letter, the senators asked for clarification on funding College Board has received from Hanban and other foreign sources, its use of federal funding in creation of Hanban affiliated programs and Hanban’s roles in development of AP Chinese language and culture tests and Chinese guest teacher programs. According to a report from the National Association of Scholars, College Board has received generous funding from the Chinese government, including $685,000 for AP language test development.
GEORGIA
Georgia Railroad Association President Ben Tarbutton III asked the Georgia Freight and Logistics Commission to double the state's tax incentive and issue additional credits to short-line railroad companies, which transport goods across the state. Georgia issues a $3,500-a-mile tax credit to short-line companies, which costs the state about $5.3 million a year, in exchange for an additional $10 million of investments. Tarbutton asked lawmakers to extend the program, which is set to expire in 2022, and raise the credit to $7,000 a mile, which would cost the state nearly $11 million a year.
ARIZONA
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday that the changes to public health guidelines that give more leeway before recommending shutting down in-person learning at K-12 schools are still just guidance. The changes made, however, strengthen the case for keeping in-person learning at schools unless spread of COVID-19 is more substantial than just an uptick in cases, for instance. According to the guidelines released in August, the state would tell schools that they should close their classrooms to in-person learning when either the number of new cases or percentage of positive tests or COVID-19-like illnesses rose to what they considered “substantial community spread.” Under the new guidance, all three of those must be substantial before the state recommends a school return to all-virtual learning, making a switch back to all-online learning less likely.
CALIFORNIA
Seven California home health care providers who are the caretakers of disabled individuals under the states In-Home Support Services program are suing the Service Employees International Union and the state, claiming the union is unconstitutionally siphoning off portions of their Medicaid payments with the state's help and without their consent. The National Right to Work Foundation, which is representing the plaintiffs, say the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Harris v. Quinn that such a practice violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
OREGON
As winter quickly approaches, Oregon ski resorts are grappling with reopening amidst an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Navigating public health orders – and the logistics of skiers safely visiting during a pandemic – has presented new challenges for the state's industry. The Center Square talked with ski resort managers who've been preparing for the season and expect more Oregonians to get outdoors after months of staying at home.
Republicans in Oregon's legislature could lose the ability to stage effective walkouts – one of their few bargaining chips – if Democrats can gain more seats in the election. Under state law, the Oregon legislature must meet quorum to conduct regular business such as holding votes. In the Oregon House of Representatives, that number is 40 and in the state Senate the threshold is 30. For Oregon Democrats, winning a supermajority in the legislature could come down to four races west of the Cascades.
COLORADO
Aurora's mayor and its city council are gearing up for a showdown next week over a proposal to raise the city's minimum wage to $17 an hour. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican, has called the measure “job-killing,” while Councilwoman Alison Coombs, a Democrat who wrote the proposal, argues, "study after study shows benefits to workers, businesses, and local economies from gradual minimum wage increases." The proposal is estimated to cost Aurora – the state's third largest city – over $330,000 annually for enforcement, and another $647,000 in employee salary increases over the next several years to implement.
Chris Krug is publisher of The Center Square. Executive Editor Dan McCaleb, and regional editors J.D. Davidson, Derek Draplin, Dave Lemery, Brett Rowland, Jason Schaumburg and Bruce Walker contributed to the column.