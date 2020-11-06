(The Center Square) – Texas attorney Kellye SoRelle and members of Lawyers for Trump sent a copy of a video to Texas Scorecard of individuals moving what she claims are ballots in the middle of the night on Nov. 4 in Detroit.
In the video, a white van is seen parked in front of polling location at 2:40 a.m. A box is taken out of the van and placed into a red wagon, which is then pulled inside the facility. SoRelle video recorded and photographed the activity, which Texas Scorecard published on its website.
Another image appears to show individuals moving suitcases and coolers in and out of the area where mail-in ballots were being counted reportedly during a shift change at 4 a.m. Individuals were able to enter and leave the facility where the votes were being counted without any identification check, SoRelle claims. Because they were working in six-hour shifts, they did not need overnight luggage, she argues, suggesting that the containers were being used for something other than bringing in personal belongings.
WXYZ News in Detroit responded to the video, claiming that at least one of the individuals SoRelle recorded was wheeling in camera equipment at 2:40 a.m.
Texas Scorecard’s attempt to publish the video and information about alleged voter fraud in Detroit on social media posts was quickly taken down by social media outlets, they said.
“Apparently reporting on someone’s concerns – backed up by video and photos – is simply not allowed if it goes against the leftwing narrative,” Michael Quinn Sullivan, CEO of Empower Texans, wrote in an email to supporters.
According to a report by Forbes, half of President Donald Trump’s social media posts on Facebook and Twitter since Election Day have been labeled “false” or “questionable.”
Of President Trump’s 22 posts on Facebook and Twitter, 11 have been labeled as false or misleading, Forbes reports, including claims about winning states and asserting election fraud is taking place.
Twitter has hidden some posts on the president’s timeline, warning users that “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” and restricted their ability to like or retweet his tweets.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also tweeted examples of his tweets being censored. A tweet he posted on Thursday of a Philadelphia poll worker describing voter fraud was taken down by the social media giant.
Conservative political commentator David Rubin asked, when trying to retweet Cruz’s tweet, “Why is Twitter repeatedly censoring this video? Including when @tedcruz shared it? The video literally disappears from Cruz’s feed. (Video in follow up tweet.) This man speaking is a Democrat.”
Cruz led a Senate hearing on social media censorship one week before the election.
On some of Trump’s Facebook posts, Facebook officials warned users that “final votes may differ from the initial vote counts” or “elections officials follow strict rules when it comes to ballot counting, handling and reporting.” Forbes notes that users are still able to reply to and share his posts.
While Facebook is removing some conservative political posts, its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, also gave $300 million to a nonprofit organization that gave grants to election officials in primarily Democratic districts where ballot malfeasance is allegedly ongoing, another report has found.
Two Democratic representatives, David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Gerry Connolly of Virginia, have called on Twitter to suspend Trump’s account.