The National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, as well as the Hilliard, Ohio branch, are under social media fire after it was revealed that resources from the union’s LGBTQ+ Caucus include how-to-guides for explicit sexual acts.
According to local media, some teachers in Hilliard have been wearing badges provided by the Caucus. The badges include a QR code that redirects users to a variety of LGBTQ-friendly websites and resources. The Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo reported that one of these resources, Teen Health Source, provided a “Queering Sex-Ed” document that provides instruction regarding “sex acts that don’t get enough play.”
The acts, which are formatted as if they are cooking recipes, include anal sex, bondage, rimming, domination, sadomasochism, sexting, fingering, muffing, outercourse, and fisting.
“The NEA is the largest teachers union in the country, representing more than 3 million public school teachers in all 14,000 local school districts,” Rufo said in a tweet. “And they’re actively promoting resources for ‘putting a fist or whole hand into a person’s vagina or bum.’ Disgraceful.”
“Focusing on gender identity, sexuality, is taking time away from…academics,” agreed Lisa Chaffee, who is affiliated with Ohio Parents Rights in Education. “And it is putting teachers in a position to have to answer questions they should not. These are questions for at home.”
Hilliard Superintendent Dave Stewart released the following statement to local media:
“The badges in question were provided to any teacher who requested one by the National Education Association (NEA) and Hilliard Education Association (HEA). The front of the badge that is visible when worn says “I’m Here.” The intent of the badge is a message of safety and inclusion for all students.
The QR code on the back of the badge is not there to be shared with students; rather, it is provided to adults by the NEA should they be interested in learning more about LGTBQ+ issues and supporting LGBTQ+ students. Any teacher who chose to wear one of the badges clearly understood that the resources at the link were intended for adults, not students. The resources are provided for teachers’ personal growth and professional development. No teacher was ever required to wear one of the badges or access any of the resources linked to the QR code.
Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, teachers have received the following guidance from their association leadership regarding the badges:
Teachers were reminded that the resources linked to the QR code were for adult learning only. Additionally, they were reminded that the resources should not be included or used in designing any lesson plan.
Teachers were reminded that if asked about the “I’m Here” message on the badge, their response should be age appropriate.
Teachers were advised that it may be in their best interest to cover the QR code on the back of the badge.
The Hilliard City School District remains committed to ensuring that all students feel safe, included, and welcomed in their learning experience. While the badges were not created or provided by the Hilliard City School District, the district embraces the inclusive nature of the message. Questions about the specific resources provided to teachers should be directed to the NEA or HEA.”
“We obviously want it to be a safe space for everybody but we want it to be clear about what the zones are about how conversations are handled and they are not just like this, sort of misfiring in different directions,” said Omar Tarazi, a Hilliard City Council member and candidate for State Representative who has a child attending Hilliard schools.
“There’s professionals that are trained and get extensive years [of] training on how to handle these sorts of things and we are not sort of deputizing everybody with a badge,” Tarazi added. “Their role is education. There is an element of that where you have to have a good relationship with students. But that doesn’t mean you are the personal therapist for every student.”
Neither the National Education Association nor the Hilliard Education Association have commented at this time. However, Maria Bruno, who is the public policy director for Equality Ohio, an LGBTQ advocacy group, has argued that the QR code does not link to any objectionable material.