(The Center Square) – Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch denied Wednesday a widely-shared NPR report that said Sotomayor had asked Gorsuch to mask up in court.
"Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false," the justices said in a joint statement. "While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends."
The unusual statements came after NPR's Nina Totenberg reported Gorsuch didn't wear a mask despite Sotomayor's request, leading her to participate from chambers because of concerns about COVID-19. She cited "court sources" in her report.
Sotomayor has diabetes, which puts her at higher risk for complications related to COVID-19. Sotomayor, nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009, usually sits next to Gorsuch, but has been taking part virtually from an in-chambers setup.
Gorsuch, nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, is the only member who does not wear a mask in court.
Totenberg also reported that Chief Justice John Roberts "in some form asked the other justices to mask up."
Chief Justice Roberts said that didn't happen.
“I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other justice to wear a mask on the bench,” he said in a statement in response to inquiries.
NPR said Wednesday that it "stands by its reporting."