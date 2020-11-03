(The Center Square) – Voting seemed to be going relatively smoothly across the country Tuesday, though election officials in some states reported glitches and other issues that caused delays for voters.
In Georgia, the Secretary of State's Office said voting got off to a rough start across Spalding County, where technical issues led to long delays and lines. The issues were resolved by late morning.
In Indiana, many Madison County voters waited in lines up to three hours or more after a number of polling places were consolidated.
In Ohio, Franklin County election officials decided to move to paper check-ins of voters after early voting data could not be entered into some electronic poll books. The change meant checking in voters slowed, which led to longer lines. Franklin County is home to Columbus, the state's largest city.
On New York's Long Island, several precincts were reporting long lines because of technical issues.