(The Center Square) – Six Texas counties and one city have declared an invasion at the southern border since three announced they’d done so on Tuesday.
The counties of Kinney, Goliad, Terrell, Jeff Davis, Edwards, Presidio and the City of Uvalde have all declared invasions. The County of Uvalde is expected to any day but has given its verbal commitment to do so, as have other counties.
The judges of the counties did so in response to unprecedented challenges they’re experiencing as a result of crime stemming from the open border policies of the Biden administration that have enabled roughly one million people to evade law enforcement and enter the U.S. illegally, wreaking havoc in border communities.
Officials from Goliad, Uvalde, Kinney, and Terrell counties made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday at the Kinney County Civic Center in Brackettville, Texas.
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan, who was the first judge to issue a disaster declaration last year over the negative impacts of illegal immigration on his county, led the effort. Gov. Greg Abbott later issued a disaster declaration for multiple counties as well.
County officials want Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton to declare an invasion as well.
Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith also has requested that the governor and attorney general take steps to act under Article 1 of the Constitution.
Their announcement Tuesday comes after Abbott has taken measures to thwart criminal activity at the border through Operation Lone Star. Since OLS launched last March, state and local law enforcement efforts, working with U.S. Border Patrol, have helped apprehend more than 270,400 illegal immigrants and made more than 16,700 criminal arrests, with more than 14,000 felony charges reported, the governor’s office says. More than 5,600 weapons and $42.8 million in currency have also been seized, and more than 22,700 people attempting to enter Texas illegally have been turned back to Mexico, his office says.
“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said last week of OLS accomplishments. “Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.”
But counties are calling on him to do more: to declare an invasion and “act under the constitutional authority granted unto him under Article 4, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution and Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution and immediately prevent and/or remove all persons invading the sovereignty of Texas and that of the United States.”
“We are taking unprecedented steps with the hope of encouraging Gov. Greg Abbott to acknowledge the existence of an invasion on our border with Mexico and take necessary actions to preserve and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Texas,” Shahan and Smith said in a news release.
Smith told The Center Square, “Gov. Abbott recently acknowledged the fact that unprecedented times require unprecedented action from both state and local governments in order to protect our citizens. As such, several border counties have taken unprecedented action and declared an invasion on our border with Mexico. This coalition of counties support Gov. Abbott’s efforts and request he stand alongside us and declare an invasion and swiftly act to protect Texas.”
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennet was among the first to declare a disaster declaration last year. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, also attending, has been aggressively pursuing cartel-related trafficking activity coming from the border.
Located 200 miles north of the border, Goliad an historic town pivotal to the Texas Revolution, has an important role to play in defending Texas now, Boyd argues.
“From the time of Texas independence from Mexico until today, Texas has played a key part in American growth and exceptionalism,” Boyd told The Center Square.
“The rugged individualist mentality of Texans is what spurs us to take matters into our own hands instead of huddling in the protective shadow of the government waiting for answers and permission that may never come.
“This spirit of independence, along with our sense of duty to our fellow man, is what drives counties such as ours to take bold steps at times like this,” he added. “We are compelled to act within the constitutional limits set by our forefathers in order to preserve the way of life they envisioned and we enjoy.
“We act today, in the face of government complicity, in order to try to ensure that our children and grandchildren are free citizens in the decades to come,” he said. “The Texans at San Jacinto rallied at the cry of ‘Remember Goliad. Remember the Alamo.’ And they were victorious. If we win this war against our freedoms, we will have to add, ‘Remember Kinney County,’ because they have stepped into the void of leadership and stood up for Texas and America when few others were willing.”
In response to the announcement, Abbott’s press secretary Renae Eze told The Center Square in part, “All strategies remain on the table as Texas continues stepping up in the federal government’s absence. While President Biden ignores the ever-growing humanitarian crisis, and Congressional members visit the border for photo-ops and then return to Washington to do nothing, Texas has deployed thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers and allocated over $4 billion of Texas taxpayer money to secure our border, including building our own border wall, erecting strategic barriers, and sending significant resources to help our local partners as was mentioned repeatedly in the Brackettville press conference.”
Russ Vought and Ken Cuccinelli with the Center for Renewing America issued a joint statement praising the county judges and sheriffs.
"While our southern border is faced with historic devastation, today, it is met with historic leadership," they said. "For the first time in U.S. history, several counties in Texas, outside of Congress, have declared an invasion – a constitutional solution we have been advocating for over a year.
"While it's unfortunate the Biden Administration has aided and abetted the destruction at the border and put Americans last on the world stage, we're proud to stand with the history-making county judges, sheriffs and attorneys who didn't rely on the federal government, or even the governor, to protect their families, ranches and communities."
Vought and Cuccinelli also called on Abbott to follow the county leaders' lead.