In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Col. Todd Benson, the U.S. Air Force Central Command director of space forces, center, leads airmen through their enlistment ceremony as they became members of the Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Space Force, the first new U.S. military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947, now has some 20 members stationed at the Qatari base in its first foreign deployment.