(The Center Square) – In addition to 18 states filing briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court expressing support for Texas’ lawsuit against four states’ election results, now six of these states have asked the high court to legally join Texas’ case as interveners.
Texas' lawsuit seeks to dismiss election results in the four states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all of which went for presumptive President-elect Joe Biden.
An intervener can ask to become a party to litigation either as a matter of right or at the discretion of the court, without the permission of the original litigants, and can ask to join with the plaintiff or the defendant.
The attorneys general of Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Utah asked the Supreme Court to let them intervene on behalf of the plaintiffs in an 18-page brief filed on Thursday.
The six state attorneys general argue they satisfy the requirements for intervention.
“As this Court has stated, ‘in the context of a Presidential election,’ actions in the Defendant States ‘implicate a uniquely important national interest,’ because ‘the impact of the votes cast in each State is affected by the votes cast for the various candidates in other States,’” they argue.
The attorneys general argue they satisfy the Standards for Permissive Intervention under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 24(b) to be allowed to intervene.
They also argue that while they have no doubt that the state of Texas “will vigorously and effectively litigate this case,” they say that by arguing for their own individual state, they are “best situated to represent the interests of that State and its People.”