(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican address following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.
"Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system," said Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in a news release. "As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head-on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington."
Sanders won 63% of the vote in November to become the first female governor of Arkansas.
"Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "The American people deserve better than Democrats’ runaway inflation, surging crime, open borders, and failing schools."
Sanders previously served as White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas governor from 1996 to 2007.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats," Sanders said in a statement. "We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”