(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Joe Biden's administration is hijacked by the "radical left" and called for a new generation of Republican leadership in the Republican response to the president's State of the Union address.
"In the radical left's America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country," Sanders said Tuesday night. "Whether Joe Biden believes this madness or is simply too weak to resist it, his administration has been completely hijacked by the radical left."
Sanders said political differences are no longer "right or left," but the choice is between "normal or crazy."
"Americans want common sense from their leaders, but in Washington, the Biden administration is doubling down on crazy," Sanders said. "President Biden inherited the fastest economic recovery on record. The most secure border in history. Cheap, abundant, home-grown energy. Fast-rising wages. A rebuilt military. And a world that was stable and at peace. But over the last two years, Democrats destroyed it all."
The first-term governor previewed the education package she is revealing on Tuesday.
"My plan empowers parents with real choices, improves literacy and career readiness, and helps put a good teacher in every classroom by increasing their starting salary from one of the lowest to one of the highest in the nation," Sanders said. "Here in Arkansas and across America, Republicans are working to end the policy of trapping kids in failing schools and sentencing them to a lifetime of poverty. We will educate, not indoctrinate our kids, and put students on a path to success."
Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, said Democrats' introduced the Raise Act that would raise the salary for starting teachers to $50,000 a year in the Democratic response to Sanders' remarks.
"As Democrats in Arkansas, we believe that when it comes to education, my kids, your kids and every child across the state deserves better than culture wars," Hudson said. "Put simply, our kids deserve world-class teachers who have all the tools they need to do what they do best: educate, encourage and inspire our young learners."