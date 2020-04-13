(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.
The announcement, which was expected, came during a joint appearance on a webcast sponsored by Biden's campaign.
"Today I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse," Sanders, speaking directly to Biden, said, "to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe … is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country."
Sanders, the last holdout of more than 20 initially seeking the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November, suspended his campaign last week.
Acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed daily life in the U.S. and around the world, Sanders took the opportunity to criticize Trump's handling of it, saying Trump downplayed the pandemic and didn't use the Defense Production Act early enough to make the personal protective equipment that health care workers needed.
"We are in a terrible moment, an unprecedented moment, and I know we share the understanding that we've got to go forward, right now and out of this, in an unprecedented way," Sanders said.
Sanders accused Trump of abusing his presidential powers, said he lies all the time, and accused him of being racist, sexist and homophobic.
"For all those reasons and more, we've got to make Trump a one-term president," Sanders said.
Sanders said his staff has been working with Biden's to create a number of task forces to work on issues such as making the economy fair for everybody, climate change, immigration reform, health care and more.
Biden thanked Sanders for his support.
"It's a big deal," Biden said, adding that two agree on more issues than on which they disagree. "I think your endorsement means a great deal, it means a great deal to me."