The Republican National Committee (RNC) outraised the Democratic National Committee (DNC) by more than two-to-one last month, according to June 2020 campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission June 20. This was the second month in a row in which the RNC outraised the DNC.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $11.2 million and spent $7.7 million last month, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $10.1 million and spent $7.9 million. So far in the 2020 cycle, the NRSC has raised 7.0% more than the DSCC ($119.6 million to $111.5 million). The NRSC's 7.0% fundraising advantage is down from 8.8% in May and matches its 7.0% advantage in April.
On the House side, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $10.9 million and spent $7.1 million, while the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $10.6 million and spent $7.7 million. So far in the cycle, the DCCC has raised 26.2% more than the NRCC ($190.7 million to $146.5 million). The DCCC's 26.2% fundraising advantage is down from 27.8% in May and 30.0% in April.
At this point in the 2018 campaign cycle, Democrats led in both Senate and House fundraising, although their advantage in the House was smaller than in this cycle. The DSCC had raised 15.9% more than the NRSC ($81.3 million to $69.3 million), while the DCCC had raised 24.6% more than the NRCC ($162.2 million to $126.7 million).
Last month, the RNC raised $27.2 million and spent $22.0 million to the DNC's $11.7 million in fundraising and $12.4 million in spending. So far in the 2020 cycle, the RNC has raised 72.9% more than the DNC ($372.9 million to $173.7 million). The RNC's 72.9% fundraising advantage is up from 72.4% in May, but down from 73.9% in April.
At this point in the 2016 campaign cycle (the most recent presidential cycle), the RNC had a smaller 40.4% fundraising advantage over the DNC ($163.4 million to $108.5 million).
So far in the 2020 cycle, the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC have raised 29.3% more than the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC ($639.0 million to $475.9 million). The Republican fundraising advantage is up from 28.9% in May and 28.4% in April.