The Republican National Committee (RNC) outraised the Democratic National Committee (DNC) by nearly three-to-one last month, according to July 2020 campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday. This was the third month in a row in which the RNC outraised the DNC.
The RNC raised $36.9 million and spent $19.0 million, while the DNC raised $12.6 million and spent $15.2 million. So far in the 2020 cycle, the RNC has raised 75.0% more than the DNC ($409.7 million to $186.2 million). The RNC's 75.0% fundraising advantage is up from 72.9% in June and 72.4% in May.
At this point in the 2016 campaign cycle (the most recent presidential cycle), the RNC had a smaller 40.7% fundraising advantage over the DNC ($180.7 million to $119.5 million).
The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $14.0 million and spent $23.5 million last month, while the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $13.6 million and spent $8.2 million. So far in the 2020 cycle, the NRSC has raised 6.5% more than the DSCC ($133.6 million to $125.1 million). The NRSC's 6.5% fundraising advantage is down from 7.0% in June and 8.8% in May.
On the House side, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $17.1 million and spent $9.3 million, while the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $13.6 million and spent $6.9 million. So far in the cycle, the DCCC has raised 25.9% more than the NRCC ($207.8 million to $160.1 million). The DCCC's 25.9% fundraising advantage is down from 26.2% in June and 27.8% in May.
At this point in the 2018 campaign cycle, Democrats led in both Senate and House fundraising. The DSCC had raised 15.0% more than the NRSC ($87.2 million to $75.0 million), while the DCCC had raised 27.6% more than the NRCC ($177.4 million to $134.4 million).
So far in the 2020 cycle, the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC have raised 30.1% more than the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC ($703.4 million versus $519.2 million). The Republican fundraising advantage is up from 29.3% in June and 28.9% in May.