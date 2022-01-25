In this image taken from police body camera video and provided by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy David Faiivae gets aid from an officer, after being exposed to fentanyl on July 3, 2021 in San Diego. A public safety video that told viewers the deputy had a near-death experience after being exposed to fentanyl used the actual footage, the San Diego Sheriff's department said, after critics questioned the deputy's severe reaction. The video shows "an actual incident involving the deputy as he processed a white powdery substance that tested positive for Fentanyl," a department news release said.