(The Center Square) – A few days after Joe Biden virtually accepted the Democratic nomination for president, Republicans begin their case to re-elect President Donald Trump at their own four-day convention that begins Monday.
Themed "Honoring the Great American Story," the convention kicks off with a slew of speakers that includes both politicians and non-politicians – and several Trump family members.
Trump is expected to make primetime appearances each day of the convention.
"I think we're going to see something that is going to be very uplifting and positive," he told Fox News Channel on Sunday. "That's what I'd like it to be."
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Vernon Jones of Georgia are among the elected officials scheduled to speak Monday.
Other speakers include Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters as they approached the McCloskey home; Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA; and Donald Trump Jr.
First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump are part of the Tuesday lineup.
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence highlight the Wednesday card.
President Trump will accept the nomination on Thursday night from the White House lawn.
Like the Democratic Convention last week, COVID-19 upended the Republican Convention. It was initially planned to be held in Charlotte, N.C., but Trump had it moved to Jacksonville, Fla., after North Carolina's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, said a full convention with thousands of people attending was not possible during the pandemic.
But as cases spiked in Florida, that plan also was upended.
Delegates will still convene in Charlotte, but many of the speakers will be in Washington D.C.