(The Center Square) – In the first half of 2022, 24% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation came from hydropower, solar and wind, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reports.
The analysis is based on data from EIA’s Electric Power Monthly, which also found that from June 2021 to June 2022, a record amount of new utility-scale solar capacity was installed in the U.S.
Over the year, 17.6 gigawatts (GW) of new utility-scale solar capacity came online, bringing total national capacity to 65.8 GW, according to EIA’s Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory. In June 2022, the U.S. had 137.6 GW of wind capacity, with 10% (14.3 GW) of it being installed since the previous June. EIA projects another 7 GW of wind and 13 GW of solar capacity will come online by the end of 2022.
While hydropower and wind generated electricity make up the majority of new sources of power in the U.S., they are generally only mostly effective in the beginning of the year. They are less reliable than oil, natural gas and coal due to the fact that they depend on seasonal sources of sunlight and water supply – both of which depend on the weather. Hydropower depends on rainfall and snowmelt and the wind doesn’t blow every day, let alone 24 hours a day.
In the second half of 2022, EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook projects these sources of energy will generate 20% less than they did in the first half of the year “as wind and hydroelectric generation decline.” Both energy sources “typically peak in the first half of the year, when there are more windy days and the winter snowpack is melting,” EIA says.
While solar energy also remains intermittent, depending on the number of hours of sunlight in a day or region, record numbers of solar panels were shipped to the U.S. during 2021, the EIA reports.
U.S. shipments of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules (solar panels) rose to a record electricity-generating capacity of 28.8 million peak kilowatts (kW) in 2021 up from 21.8 million peak kW in 2020, according to EIA’s Annual Photovoltaic Module Shipments Report.
U.S. solar panel shipments include imports, exports, and domestically produced and shipped panels, EIA explains. Last year, roughly 80% of U.S. solar panel module shipments were primarily imported from China and other Asian countries.
EIA categorizes solar capacity as either utility-scale (facilities with one megawatt of capacity or more) or small-scale (largely residential solar installations).
In 2021, 13.2 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar capacity was added in the U.S., an annual record, and 25% more than what was added in 2020 of 10.6 GW, according to its Annual Electric Generator Report. Despite project delays, supply chain constraints and volatile pricing, it reported that utility-scale solar capacity still reached a record high.
Small-scale solar capacity installations, mostly in residential homes, also increased by 5.4 GW in 2021, up 23% from 2020 (4.4 GW). Residential installations totaled more than 3.9 GW in 2021, compared with 2.9 GW in 2020, the EIA found.
Despite record high costs due to inflation, the cost of solar panels today are still less than they used to be and have declined significantly since 2010, EIA reports. In 2010, the average value of panel shipments was $1.96 per peak kW compared to 34 cents per peak kW in 2021, according to the EIA’s analysis. Even with supply chain constraints and higher material costs in 2021, the average value of solar panels decreased by 11% from 2020, EIA says.
Five states account for nearly half, 46%, of all solar panel shipments last year. The greatest number of panels were shipped to California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Illinois in 2021.