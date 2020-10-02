APTOPIX Election 2020 Trump

(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump will undergo testing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as he battles symptoms from COVID-19.

Earlier Friday, Trump revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The White House said the president was suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a slight fever, cough and congestion.

The president will undergo testing at Walter Reed "out of an abundance of caution," the White House said. He is expected to remain at the facility for a few days.

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, released details on the president's condition and treatment Friday afternoon.

“Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” Conley said in a memo. "He completed the infusion without incident."

Conley said President Trump also has been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

"As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirts," he added.

Melania Trump "remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today," Conley said.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative earlier Friday, the White House said.

