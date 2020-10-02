(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump will undergo additional testing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as he battles symptoms from COVID-19.
"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement Friday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," McEnanye said. "President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."
Early Friday morning, Trump revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The White House said the president was suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a slight fever, cough and congestion.
Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, released details on the president's condition and treatment Friday afternoon.
“Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” Conley said in a memo. "He completed the infusion without incident."
Conley said President Trump also has been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.
"As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirts," he added.
Melania Trump "remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today," Conley said.
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative earlier Friday, the White House said.