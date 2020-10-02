(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump say they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump's doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, released a statement saying the president and first lady were doing fine.
"The evening, I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus," Conley said. "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."
News broke late Wednesday that Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s senior advisors, had tested positive for COVID-19. Trump tweeted at 10:44 p.m Eastern Standard Time that he and Melania had learned of Hicks’ positive test and had begun a 14-day quarantine.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”
Shortly before 1 a.m. EST, Trump confirmed that he and his wife had both tested positive.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Trump had flown aboard Marine 1 with Hicks earlier in the week.
"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions," Conley's statement continued. "Rest assured, I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."
Melania Trump also confirmed the news in a tweet.
"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," she wrote. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
At 74 years old, Trump is considered at higher risk for serious complications from the virus that’s killed more than 200,000 people across the country.