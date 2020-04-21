(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump announced late Monday evening that he intends to issue an executive order temporarily banning immigration to the United States.
The announcement, via Twitter, came after 10 p.m. Eastern time and several hours after his daily briefing on the coronavirus crisis.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Trump wrote.
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
No details were provided as far as the length of the suspension or whether there would be any exceptions. The website Politico reported that the Department of Homeland Security was still working to draft the text of the order.
Reducing immigration, especially illegal immigration, has been one of the hallmark issues of the Trump administration. During the coronavirus crisis, the president closed down travel between the United States and China, and he later halted travel between the United States and Europe in a bid to slow the spread of the infection.
The New York Times reported Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security was looking to expand the travel restrictions from China and Europe to cover additional countries.