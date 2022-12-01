FILE - Biden Congress Budget

Republicans are blasting President Joe Biden, here speaking about The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on July 28, on the one-year anniversary of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

 AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Following the 2022 elections, which saw Democrats maintain control of the Senate and Republicans gain control of the House, approval polling averages show President Joe Biden (D) at 41% approval. Fifty-three percent of voters disapprove of his performance.

Biden last had a 41% approval rating on August 26, 2022. One month ago, Biden’s approval was at 44%. The lowest approval rating he’s received is 38%, last seen on July 27, 2022 The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021.

Congress was at 22% approval and 53% disapproval at the end of November. A month ago, its approval rating was at 26%. The highest approval rating Congress has received is 36%, last seen on July 16, 2021, and the lowest approval rating it has received is 14%, last seen on January 26, 2022.

At the end of November 2018 during the Trump administration, presidential approval was two points higher at 43%, and congressional approval was the same at 22%.

Ballotpedia’s polling index takes the average of polls conducted over the last thirty days to calculate presidential and congressional approval ratings. We average the results and show all polling results side-by-side because we believe that paints a clearer picture of public opinion than any individual poll can provide. The data is updated daily as new polling results are published.

Tags