(The Center Square) – Heading into President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday, his own party has little desire for a second Biden term, according to a new poll.
The poll, released Monday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, reports that only 37% of Democrats want Biden to run for a re-election.
That is a significant drop since just before the midterm elections last year, when 52% of Democrats supported a second Biden term. That decline may be explained by the recent scandal over classified documents found in Biden's possession.
Biden, who is 80 years old, has taken fire over high gas prices, inflation, the war in Ukraine and the chaotic and deadly withdrawal in Afghanistan. He’ll likely tout what he considers his victories in his speech Tuesday night, which includes several trillion dollars in new federal spending on a range of issues, relatively low unemployment, COVID relief, aide to Ukraine, and a litany of other projects.
The poll comes as another new poll shows American as a whole are still concerned about one issue that has plagued the Biden administration: inflation.
Gallup released new survey data Monday which found that 67% "expect inflation to rise in first half of 2023," and a record-high 48% say the "stock market will decline over next six months."
"Americans are more likely to predict negative rather than positive outcomes for five key aspects of the U.S. economy over the next six months," Gallup said. "Higher inflation, unemployment and interest rates, as well as reduced economic growth and stock market values, are all expected. Expectations for economic growth and the stock market are the most pessimistic in Gallup’s periodic trend."