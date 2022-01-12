(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined even further amid higher inflation, vaccine mandates and the president’s push for new voting laws.
Quinnipiac released new polling showing that surveyed Americans give Biden a job approval rating of 33%, a figure that has steadily declined since he took office.
“Americans give President Joe Biden a negative 33–53 percent job approval rating, while 13 percent did not offer an opinion,” Quinnipiac said. “In November 2021, Americans gave Biden a negative 36–53 percent job approval rating with 10 percent not offering an opinion.”
The poll came a day after Biden chided Republicans Tuesday for refusing to support Democrats’ voting measures and on the heels of the defeat of Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending bill in Congress.
Rising inflation has plagued the Biden administration much of the past year. New federal data released Wednesday found inflation has risen at the fastest rate in nearly 40 years, with consumer prices increasing 7% in the previous 12 months.
On the economy, Quinnipiac found 34% of those surveyed approve of Biden’s work while 57% disapprove.
Voters have cited economic issues as their leading concern in other recent polling. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released new polling earlier this week that reported only 37% of Americans list COVID-19 as one of their top five concerns that government should work on, compared to 68% who named an economic concern.
The Quinnipiac poll found economic issues are not the only problems worrying voters, though. The group reports that 35% approve of Biden's job on foreign policy, while 54% disapprove.
Biden saw higher approval ratings on his COVID-19 response last year, but now only 39% approve of his work on the pandemic, while 55% disapprove.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday in legal challenges to two of Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including one on private sector businesses. The Supreme Court could rule on the issue any day. The U.S. Senate already has weighed in, voting to repeal the mandate with two Democrats joining all Republicans in the rebuke. And a recent poll showed a majority of Americans agreed with the Senate's repeal vote.
Biden’s support among Democrats has dropped significantly in recent weeks as well, according to the poll.
“Among Democrats in today’s poll, 75 percent approve, 14 percent disapprove and 11 percent did not offer an opinion,” Quinnipiac said. “Among Democrats in November’s poll, 87 percent approved, 7 percent disapproved and 6 percent did not offer an opinion."