(The Center Square) – As Democrat Joe Biden declared victory over President Donald Trump Saturday after national media outlets called Pennsylvania for the former vice president, congratulations started coming in from both sides of the political aisle and internationally.
Trump has not conceded and is mounting legal challenges in several U.S. states, claiming voter fraud.
Former President Barack Obama said "Joe's got what it takes to be president and already carries himself thay way."
"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next president, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden," Obama tweeted. "I also couldn't be prouder of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala's groundbreaking election as our next Vice President."
Joe Biden served as vice president under Obama, and Harris will be the first woman to serve as vice president in U.S. history.
"In this election, under circumstances never experienced, America turned out in numbers never seen," Obama added. "And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have a historic and decisive victory."
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, congratulated Biden and Harris on behalf of him and his wife.
"Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Romney tweeted. "We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead."
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, a Republican, said it's time for the country to "heal deep wounds."
"Congratulations to President-elect Biden," Bush said. "I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way."
NBC News, CNN, Fox News, The Associated Press and others gave Biden the win Saturday in Pennsylvania, where the former vice president was born. Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes would give Biden 273 in total by NBC's and CNN's unofficial counts, and 284 by AP's and Fox's counts; 270 are needed to win the presidency. The AP and Fox News called Arizona for Biden on Wednesday while CNN and NBC have not as votes continue to be counted there.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."