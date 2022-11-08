(The Center Square) – Planned Parenthood's revenues increased 16% nationwide over the past four years as private contributions and government reimbursements and grants have risen.
The reproductive care organization's total revenues increased from $1.46 billion in 2016-17 to $1.71 billion in 2020-21, according to its annual report that was recently released.
Government funding for Planned Parenthood increased from $543.7 million in 2016-17 to $633.4 million in 2021 while private contributions and bequests also increased from $532.7 million to $579.3 million over that four-year period.
Taxpayer funding has been about 37% of Planned Parenthood's revenue sources over the past four years.
From 2016-2017 to 2020-2021, Planned Parenthood’s performed abortions rose 19% over those four years, increasing from 321,384 to 383,460.
During that same time, its adoption referrals dropped by 50%, from 3,889 in 2016-17 to 1,940 in 2020-21.
While abortions rose, Planned Parenthood’s health centers saw a decline in total patients, dropping from 2.4 million in 2017 to 2.16 million in 2020-21.
In the past couple of years, Planned Parenthood has begun providing services to transgender people who are over the age of 18 or 16 and 17 and have parental consent. According to Planned Parenthood, those services include hormone therapy and puberty blockers. The report includes those services in its “other procedures” category, which it performed 1,902 of in 2020-2021.