(The Center Square) – Vice President Mike Pence takes center stage Wednesday to headline the third night of the Republican National Convention.
Pence follows First Lady Melania Trump, who expressed sympathy Tuesday night for those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and asked for unity to end the racial unrest that has followed police shootings of Black men and women around the country, leading to widespread protests, looting and rioting.
“I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically,” Melania Trump said from the White House Rose Garden. "My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you’re not alone.”
On the racial unrest, the first lady urged "people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to standard American ideas. I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice and never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin. Instead of tearing things down, lets reflect on our mistakes.”
Melania Trump also made a case for why her husband, President Donald Trump, deserves a second term.
"Just as you are fighting for your families, my husband, our family, and the people in this administration are here fighting for you," she said. "No matter the amount of negative or false media headlines or attacks from the other side, Donald Trump has not and will not lose focus on you. He loves this country and he knows how to get things done."
In addition to Pence, other Wednesday night speakers include his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee; U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
The GOP convention culminates Thursday night, when President Trump will accept his party's nomination from the White House lawn.
Trump faces former Vice President Joe Biden in the Nov. 13 election.