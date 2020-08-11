(The Center Square) – The Pac-12 on Tuesday joined the Big Ten in announcing it won't hold sports seasons this fall, including football, due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Like the Big Ten, the Pac-12 hopes to hold all fall sports seasons in the spring.
"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis," Pac-12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is."
Bowlsby suggested that football practices could start in late January with games possibly starting in late February, Sports Illustrated reported.
The vote to delay fall sports was unanimous among the conference's CEO group.
The Pac-12 consists of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, California, Southern California, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State.