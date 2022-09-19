(The Center Square) – Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are taking up a resolution Tuesday that could coax out documents related to Hunter Biden that they say the Biden administration is wrongly withholding from the committee’s investigation.
The Republicans will take up Resolution 1243, which says that “the President is requested to transmit to the House of Representatives, not later than 14 days after the adoption of this resolution, copies of any document, record, report, memo, correspondence, or other communication in his possession” that relates to Hunter Biden. It demands the same documentation for a list of companies or bank accounts that may be related.
Whether Democrats will sink the resolution remains to be seen.
Comer’s office said that, since Biden took office, the U.S. Treasury Department “changed its policy for releasing Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to Congress under the Bank Secrecy Act.”
That move comes as media reports indicate at least 150 SARs filed related to Hunter Biden. Oversight lawmakers, though, have not been able to see all of them or related documentation despite multiple inquiries.
“We’ve repeatedly called on Biden’s Treasury Department to provide answers, but they are stonewalling congressional oversight,” said House Oversight Committee Ranking Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky. “We must pass this resolution to compel President Biden to hand over critical information about the Biden family’s international business schemes. Americans deserve transparency and accountability.”
The Treasury Department responded to Comer’s request in a letter earlier this month, pointing to concerns that the SBA documents are highly sensitive.
“Unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information – whether intentional or inadvertent – can also undermine potential or ongoing investigations or proceedings,” the letter said. “In addition, unauthorized use or disclosure of unverified information can unfairly damage the reputation of individuals, businesses, or other organizations. Ultimately, the disclosure or improper use of this highly sensitive information can undermine the BSA’s statutory purposes and the Executive Branch’s conduct of law enforcement, intelligence, and national security activities. Given the critical need to protect this information, the BSA generally prohibits its disclosure except as specifically authorized by statute or regulation.”
Comer argues the issue is a national security threat.
“President Biden’s family peddles access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves, often at the expense of U.S. interests. We need to know if President Biden has received a cut from these shady foreign business deals,” Comer said.” If President Biden or his immediate family has, that is a national security threat and he may be compromised.”