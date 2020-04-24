The pandemic (and resulting quarantine) brought on by the coronavirus is building momentum for legislation that would unwisely pile more taxpayer money into broadband infrastructure. This call continues despite the failure and under performance of many taxpayer-funded systems.
With so many students learning and employees working from home, there is no doubt that high-speed internet is integral for society to function smoothly. But there is no need for taxpayers to foot a big bill when money has already been allocated that has made the digital divide shrink. In addition, emerging technologies like 5G will help close that gap further without the use of government funding.
Increased spending and beefed-up infrastructure by the private sector has allowed the internet to run smoothly despite the increased traffic. U.S. Telecom reports that between 1996 and 2018, the private sector made capital investments in broadband infrastructure exceeding $1.7 trillion.
The Wall Street Journal reported that House Democrats are likely to push for expanded broadband funding soon, and that they are likely to get support from Senate Republicans who believe the pandemic shows a need to act. Both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in late March they would like to see infrastructure legislation with broadband funding in it. Trump agreed with Democrats last year on a broadband-laden infrastructure plan before it was nixed for more pressing matters.
During the April 21 coronavirus briefing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterated the call for broadband funding as part of an infrastructure bill.
“Having affordable broadband – it’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., chairman of the House communications and technology subcommittee, told the Wall Street Journal. “Broadband infrastructure has to be one of the key elements to that, and this pandemic has brought that right to the forefront.”
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, also seemed eager to push for spending, noting that the pandemic provides a sense of “urgency.”
“Absolutely it gives us an impetus – that is one of the silver linings here,” he said, adding that he did not believe a big infrastructure package would pass without some broadband component.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, said subsidies from broadband could come from a future stimulus bill. Moore Capito has been a big advocate of government broadband spending, pushing for big increases in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service.
But the divide between the high-speed internet “haves” and “have nots” has already been on the decline since Ajit Pai assumed the chairmanship of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and pushed for the end of Title II regulations on service providers. Pai has also successfully advocated to free up spectrum for internet use. Those decisions have closed the digital divide by an estimated 30 percent since he became chairman.
As part of efforts to help facilitate internet access during the crisis, the FCC has encouraged spectrum sharing among providers and loosened rules in its E-rate program so that schools and libraries can better develop hot spots for internet access.
In addition to eliminating red tape, the FCC already spends billions to help facilitate broadband expansion.
A program announced in 2019 called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will reallocate $20.4 billion from its Universal Service Fund (USF) over the next decade to offer subsidies to providers via reverse auction to build broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas. This is expected to connect 4 million of the 19 million Americans who can’t currently access download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second, the FCC’s broadband standard.
Earlier this month, the FCC approved a plan to spend $300 billion to help grow telehealth, an even-more-integral need in the age of coronavirus. Of that total, $200 billion comes from the CARES Act and $100 billion from the Universal Service Fund. This move is noteworthy since Moore Capito has strongly pushed for more funding for remote medicine, noting that doctors have trouble connecting to patients in mountainous West Virginia.
Experts expect that 5G wireless technology, now being implemented by carriers nationwide, will particularly help such rugged areas where the terrain makes it too costly to install fiber – either for private providers looking to turn a profit or taxpayers looking not to be saddled with a big bill.
Wireless trade group GSMA said in a recent report that 5G is live in 24 markets and is expected to represent 20 percent of all wireless connections by 2025. Ericsson expects 160 million 5G-capable devices to ship in 2020, meaning the new technology – which is 100 times faster than 4G – will not be constrained by a lack of equipment as was the case with previous generations.
Rather than add broadband funding to any future stimulus plans or infrastructure bills, the federal government should continue to look at deregulation and spectrum auctions as means to aid the free-market growth of wireline and wireless broadband and continue the close the gap.