In this file photo dated Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Bruce Aylward, an assistant director-general of the World Health Organization speaks with a chart during a press conference about China's response to the new COVID-19 coronavirus, in Beijing. Aylward says countries may reap short-term gains by limiting travel as the new coronavirus outbreak spreads worldwide, but the U.N. health agency believes overall “it doesn't help to restrict movement."