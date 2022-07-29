Vance Ginn, Ph.D., is the Chief Economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and is the Policy Director for the Foundation’s Alliance for Opportunity campaign, a multi-state poverty relief initiative. Vance formerly served as the Associate Director for Economic Policy of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, 2019-2020. He has appeared on several leading national and state news shows, such as Cavuto: Coast to Coast and The Evening Edit on Fox Business. His commentaries have been published in The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Washington Post, National Review, and other national and state publications.