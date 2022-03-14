As we rely on technology now more than ever before, there is increasing concern from elected officials about how children interact with that technology. One of the chief concerns is children interacting with inappropriate content online as children primarily now access the internet through a phone or other mobile device rather than a home computer. While the concern is a legitimate one, a series of state legislative proposals aimed at tackling this issue will unfortunately create a host of unintended consequences without addressing stated concerns.
Last year, Utah passed legislation that requires manufacturers of smartphones and tablets to install a filtering mechanism that automatically blocks content “harmful to minors.” The bill provides that this filter can be removed when a parent inputs a special access code. However, manufacturers that sell devices without this filter, intentionally or unintentionally, will be subject to costly lawsuits from the state’s attorney general. The bill will only take effect if five other states pass “similar” legislation. So far, Arizona, Alabama, Iowa and Idaho have introduced similar legislation this year.
If implemented, these laws will create both practical and constitutional issues.
First, the automated filtering mechanism the Utah bill mandates doesn’t exist and would be nearly impossible to create. Additionally, the seemingly infinite variety of applications available on modern devices make it essentially impossible to monitor all content accessed on one of these devices. Therefore, an attempt to create such a filter would be flawed, resulting in cases of harmless content being blocked and damaging content slipping through the cracks. Further, parents might expect the filtering mechanism to function flawlessly and would be less vigilant as a result.
Moreover, while Utah law defines what content is “harmful to minors,” a filter will have to define what content fits the description. Courts can adjudicate these decisions one by one, but with billions of pieces of content produced a day, forcing a legal definition on this product is unrealistic.
Practically speaking, the laws will create a logistical nightmare. Smartphones and tablets are assembled in one place, receive software uploads in another, and then are shipped to be sold in stores all over the U.S. Ensuring that the right devices with the right software end up in every location would be an enormous challenge, especially for smaller device manufacturers, of which there are many. This is part of the reason why the law only takes effect if five other states join the cause. If those five states end up being geographically disjointed, it will likely cause even larger headaches.
The other reason the law requires buy-in from other states is the Commerce Clause in the United States Constitution, which prevents states from restraining trade between states. One state putting these requirements on device manufacturers would almost certainly run afoul of the Commerce Clause and, by adding more states, they hope to improve their legal position. Regardless of any potential court decision, regulating a market as broad and geographically diverse as the smartphone and tablet market in the United States is a job for Congress, not state legislatures.
There is no doubt that there are legitimate concerns of protecting children online. But time after time, state legislatures have not proven they are up to the task to address these issues effectively. Whether it was concerns about comic books or video games, attempts to jawbone or regulate have proven ineffective at addressing any real concerns and often caused more problems. This attempt at regulating devices looks to be no different.
Companies are incentivized to give parents tools to help their children safely use technology. They don’t need a mandate to create both an impossible and ineffective filter to address the same issue. Education and innovation is the way forward with tech challenges, not ineffective laws.