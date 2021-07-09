Critics say the BRIDGE Act, a $40 billion legislative bill intended to boost broadband access across the U.S., could actually exacerbate the digital divide due to some questionable provisions regarding unserved and underserved communities.
The bill, formally titled the Broadband Reform and Investment to Drive Growth in the Economy Act of 2021, was introduced by Sens. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Angus King (I-Maine). The legislation strangely only allocates 50% of funds expressly for unserved areas, which are defined as areas lacking the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) standards of 25 megabits-per-second download speeds and 3 Mbps upload speeds. The legislation allows the other half of the money to go toward what is defined in the BRIDGE Act as an underserved area lacking speeds of 100 Mbps/25 Mbps.
The bill further creates another designation of “other qualifying area” that could provide funding to areas that lack symmetrical gigabit speeds of 1,000 Mbps once other areas are taken care of.
But given the current gap in services, critics of the legislation believe the efforts to “future proof” broadband could result in many unserved areas continuing to be unserved.
Eric Peterson, director of policy at the Pelican Institute in Louisiana, told Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) this aspect of the bill is where the legislation “really goes off the rails.”
“It’s the role of government to get internet to unserved areas, not where there’s already internet service,” he said.
He noted, too, that the pandemic proved the current FCC standard provides the speed needed to power internet in the country. Zoom and other teleconferencing software worked well at upload speeds of 3 Mbps.
“The current use case for our internet does not show we need to spend government money there,” Peterson said of the plan that would allocate 50% of BRIDGE Act funding to underserved and other qualifying areas.
Jeffrey Westling, resident fellow in technology and innovation at the R Street Institute, told TPA the claim that the BRIDGE Act is intended to bridge the digital divide while also giving local governments the flexibility to spend funds in areas that already have internet is strange.
“If we’re going to spend significant taxpayer money on this, we need to focus on getting those areas lacking internet service into the 21st century economy,” he said.
The bill doubles down (or, technically, quadruples down) by requiring new networks to be built with symmetrical speeds of 100/100 unless the National Telecommunications and Information Administration grants an exemption for 100/30. Recipients of the funds must also provide a rate-regulated option for low-income residents. These speeds must also be 100/100 and cannot include data caps.
American Enterprise Institute’s Bronwyn Howell noted that the 100/100 standard is a push for fiber-optic cable, but she asked in a recent op-ed if fiber is truly future proof. She points out that once fiber enters a home or business, most devices connect to the internet via wireless Wi-Fi anyway.
“Arguably, in a technologically dynamic environment such as telecommunications, there is no such thing as future-proof, as nobody can predict the future (except when future environments are strictly controlled so only predetermined paths are permitted),” she wrote. “Who, for example, would have wagered thirty years ago on copper-based switched voice telephony becoming a doomed business, or that personalized streaming would overtake broadcast television?”
Westling said that government should let the free market determine which technology is best rather than push for fiber-only networks. Satellite and fixed wireless networks are working to help bridge the digital divide, but wouldn’t be an option under BRIDGE Act parameters.
“It’s stifling innovation,” he told TPA. “A lot of these technologies are in their infancy and we don’t know what in the long term they can provide.”