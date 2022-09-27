Changing leaves, crisper weather, and the emergence of pumpkin-flavored beverages are the few certainties in life when fall rolls around. In the nation’s capital, a fourth certainty, a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government funded, also seems automatic this time of year.
Congress is once again running up against a funding deadline that threatens to shut down the federal government this week if it is not addressed. This is sadly not new for America’s legislative branch of government. All too often, this habit ends with an overly expensive funding bill, filled with pork and passed right before Christmas and American taxpayers holding the bag.
As of right now, government funding will expire at 11:59pm this Friday. Currently, the plan is to pass a CR that would fund the government until shortly after the November midterm elections. The continuing resolution is expected to include a provision championed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on permitting reform. It may also include billions more in aid funding for Ukraine. Republican leadership is lobbying for immigration provisions to be included as well. This current path would be a mistake for a number of reasons. Congress should pass a clean CR, which does not include any extraneous policy agenda items, and which will extend into the next Congress.
While permitting reform, immigration reform, and the conflict in Ukraine may be issues of significant importance to the American public, they have no business being ushered in under a CR. Passing unrelated policy items in a government funding bill deprives each issue from being properly considered and debated in public view. Opponents cannot reasonably raise objections, as they’ll be cynically accused of wanting to shut down the government. Given the importance of these issues, the time to discuss them and address them is not with the specter of government shutdown looming.
Further, with the stock market falling and inflation remaining at near-record highs, any government funding bill – CRs included – should be as efficient and slim as possible. The country is only a couple of years removed from the highest annual deficit in the nation’s history. Now is not the time to be playing “pin the tail on the donkey (or elephant)” when it comes to government spending. The American people have borne enough to be used as piggy banks for Congress on must-pass legislation.
It is for these reasons that any CR must last through until at least the swearing in of the new 118th Congress in January – if not longer. Should – as rumors presently suggest – the CR only last until mid-December, that means another CR will be voted on by a lame duck Congress. It would mean dozens of politicians who have either been voted out of office, or who have retired, will have the ability to influence the spending priorities of the nation for another full year. This would be a disaster for accountability.
Another issue presented by having another shutdown showdown in December is the holiday recess that looms large in the minds of many members. Members of Congress want to spend Christmas and New Year’s in their districts with their constituents and their families. As such, when government funding bills come down to the line right before Christmas, members will make any agreement to make sure they can get out of town as quickly as possible so they don’t risk disrupting these holiday plans. Plus, Christmas is when many people will be distracted and not see what is happening in Congress.
These sorts of government funding bills are appropriately nicknamed “Christmas tree bills” because any number of provisions will be added onto them – like ornaments – to satisfy reluctant members. Not only is this essentially a backdoor return of earmarks, it also makes the funding bills far more expensive, expanding the debt and deficit, raising inflation, and leaving the hard working men and women of America to foot the bill.
Congress has a decision to make this week. In the interest of the nation, it is important that they leave the ultimate decision about the next fiscal year’s finances to the next Congress. This will ensure some measure of accountability in the process. It will also serve to remove some of the worst temptations to balloon spending levels in the halls of the Capitol. As the leaves change, one can only hope congressional spending habits will finally change along with them. Passing a clean CR into next year would be an excellent first step.